Official Denies US Using Troop Reduction to Gain Leverage in Cost-Sharing Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official denied media speculation that Washington recently didn't reaffirm its commitment to maintaining troop levels on the Korean Peninsula to ramp up pressure on Seoul to increase its defense burden.At a virtual forum co-hosted by The Sejong Institute and The Heritage Foundation on Wednesday, Marc Knapper, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, said the omission was not meant to threaten nor pressure Seoul.Knapper added that the troop level commitment was not included in the allies' joint statement following their annual security dialogue as the Pentagon is conducting a global assessment on the most prudent way to adjust placements of overseas U.S. troops.Ko Yun-ju, director-general for North American affairs at the South Korean Foreign Ministry, who also attended the meeting, said the allies never discussed reducing the U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) during their cost-sharing negotiations.The renewal of the allies' Special Measures Agreement(SMA) for the upkeep of the USFK has been delayed as Washington demands Seoul increase its contribution by 50 percent, from 870 million dollars last year to one-point-three billion dollars.