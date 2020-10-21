Seoul Cautiously Gauges Impact of US Election on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With the U.S. presidential election fast approaching in a week, it has become clear how President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden will differ on their foreign policies surrounding the Korean Peninsula. South Korean politicians are closely watching the race, which might lead to a possible turning point in the U.S. approach to the region.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: During his rally in Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump claimed that U.S. adversaries won't be willing to sit down with his Democratic rival Joe Biden.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“The only thing I can tell you for sure: President Xi from China, President Putin from Russia, Kim Jong-un, North Korea, and I could name 40 others, they’re sharp as a tack. They don’t want to deal with Sleepy Joe. One of them said to me, one of the leaders said, ‘We don’t want to deal with somebody that sleeps all the time.’”Stumping for Biden in a drive-in rally in Florida on Tuesday, former U.S. President Barack Obama turned around the accusation.[Sound bite: Former US President Barack Obama]"Just yesterday, He said that Putin of Russia, Xi of China,and Kim Jong-un of North Korea want him to win. We know! We know because you have been giving them whatever they want for the last four years. Of course they want you to win. That's not a good thing."With the U.S. presidential election fast approaching in a week, South Korean policymakers are cautiously analyzing what a reelected Trump or a newly elected Biden could mean for the country.[Sound bite: US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (Oct. 22 presidential debate)](Moderator: Let me follow up with you, Vice President Biden. You said you wouldn't meet with Kim Jong-un without preconditions. Are there any conditions under which you would meet with him?)"On the condition that he would agree that he would be drawing down his nuclear capacity. To get the... The Korean Peninsula should be a nuclear free zone."In the wake of the last TV debate, ruling Democratic Party Rep. Song Young-gil, chairman of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, said Seoul will have to mediate more actively to prevent the Obama era "strategic patience" if Biden is elected.The main opposition People Power Party Rep. Cho Tae-yong, a former vice foreign minister, cautioned that the Moon Jae-in administration's push for a Korean War-ending declaration will cause friction with Biden, who will prioritize denuclearization if he is in charge.A reelected Trump does not offer a rosy outlook either for South Korea, sandwiched between the U.S. and China in their ongoing conflict.During an online seminar on Tuesday, Moon Chung-in, special foreign policy adviser to President Moon, cautioned against Trump's push for including South Korea in the Quad Plus coalition against China.He said if Washington pushes for the regional military alliance, it will pose an existential dilemma to South Korea.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.