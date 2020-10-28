Moon Gives Budget Speech Urging Bipartisan Support to Revive S. Korean Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in delivered a parliamentary speech on the state budget Wednesday, seeking bipartisan support for expanded fiscal spending to create jobs, reinvigorate the economy and win the fight against COVID-19. But the president was heckled by opposition lawmakers, accusing Moon of policy failures.Sam Len reports.Report: President Moon Jae-in delivered a speech before the National Assembly on Wednesday seeking the cooperation of lawmakers to approve the government's 2021 budget. Moon hopes the expanded fiscal budget, up eight-point-five percent on-year, will breathe new life into the South Korean economy and stressed that a clear rebound is crucial.Moon said next year’s budget focuses on maintaining and creating jobs, which he said is the starting point for economic recovery.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean-English translation)]"It's time to operate full-scale measures to invigorate our economy to put it on the normal track starting next year. The government will step up its pursuit of the Korean New Deal and lead the way in overcoming this crisis and pave the way for the future. The government will protect the livelihood of the people and take responsibility for the future of the nation."The 160-trillion-won Korean New Deal initiative aims to invest in future growth engines as well as expanding employment and social safety nets.The South Korean president also spoke about the shooting death of a fisheries official by North Korean troops near a western border island. Moon said the incident reconfirmed the urgent need for a lasting peace regime on the Korean Peninsula and said his administration will find the truth behind the official's death, while continuing to seek dialogue with the North based on a strong national defense posture.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean-English translation)]“Achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula is a responsibility history demands from us. We must overcome one by one each obstacle facing us and achieve peace no matter what, regardless of how long it takes. Based on a strong defense posture, I promise to tirelessly pursue dialogue to achieve denuclearization and permanent peace. I hope the South and North and the international community will overcome obstacles through dialogue and trust-building so that peace can be achieved on the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia.”Moon also urged the opposition party to stop delaying the launch of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, or CIO, stressing that it reflects the public's expectations for investigations without limits and reform of institutional power.The launch has been delayed due to partisan strife as the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) deems the law on the agency to be unconstitutional.But his calls for cooperation from the opposition drew jeers during several instances in his speech.Sam Len, KBS World Radio News.