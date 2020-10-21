Ruling DP Praises Moon's Speech for Enhancing National Pride

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) praised President Moon Jae-in's speech on next year's budget, saying it offered an opportunity to enhance national pride.In a statement on Wednesday, DP chief spokesperson Choi In-ho said Moon's past four annual parliamentary budget speeches have shown the president's strong will for cooperation with the National Assembly.Meeting with reporters, DP Chair Lee Nak-yon said the president focused on key issues at hand, and that his party shares the administration's policy directive on preparing the nation for the post-coronavirus era.DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon said Moon fully explained the administration's policies behind next year's budget, which aims to transform the country into a global leader in the post-COVID-19 pandemic world.