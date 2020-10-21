Menu Content

Ex-Vice Justice Minister Sentenced to Jail Time for Bribery

Write: 2020-10-28 16:07:22Update: 2020-10-28 16:17:33

Ex-Vice Justice Minister Sentenced to Jail Time for Bribery

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-eui has been taken into custody after an appellate court found him guilty on bribery charges leveled against him.

The Seoul High Court on Wednesday sentenced Kim to two and a half years in prison, a five million won fine and penalty payments of 43 million won, overturning the first trial which found him not guilty.

Kim has been convicted of receiving 43 million won from a businessman surnamed Choi between 2000 and 2011, but the court cleared him of taking bribes of some 130 million won from another businessman, Yoon Jung-cheon, from 2006 to 2008.

The former vice minister was also indicted on graft charges for receiving sexual favors on 13 occasions provided by Yoon at a vacation home in Wonju and elsewhere. However, the court dismissed that charge, saying the statute of limitations has expired.
