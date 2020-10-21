WHO Chief Posts Tweet in Korean on S. Korea's Pandemic Response

Photo : KBS News

The World Health Organization has expressed gratitude for President Moon Jae-in's leadership and the South Korean government's cooperation, saying the country showcased how the COVID-19 pandemic could be effectively controlled.Writing on Twitter Tuesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted a message in Korean, praising South Korea's response to the pandemic, which he said demonstrated both solidarity and observance of verified public health measures.He also thanked President Moon for his leadership and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Health Minister Park Neung-hoo for their collaborative efforts.The director general also posted a video on Korea's COVID-19 response highlighting its focus on testing, tracing and treatment as well as building trust and seeking a balance between control, prevention measures and people's daily lives.The WHO said Korea was able to control the outbreak through strong, nationwide measures and the transparent disclosure of information.The video also included interviews with Ministers Kang and Park who stressed the public's trust and cooperation of every member of society.