'S. Korea's Export Growth Fastest in 5 Emerging Industries'

Photo : YONHAP News

A local think tank says South Korea has recorded the fastest export growth in five new industry sectors since 2008 among major global economies.According to a report by the Korea International Trade Association(KITA) released Wednesday, South Korean exports in the sectors of next generation semiconductors, premium consumer goods, bio-health, electric and autonomous vehicles, and aviation and drones posted 59-point-three billion dollars in 2019, up from 25-point-four billion in 2008.This marks annual average growth of seven-point-two percent, the highest among key economies including the U.S., China, Germany and Japan.Even as Korea's overall shipments dropped more than ten percent on-year in 2019, exports in the five areas increased by two-point-four percent, again much higher than the global average of just over one percent.The report also shows South Korea is particularly competitive in next generation chips and electric and self-driving cars.