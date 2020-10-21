Menu Content

'S. Korea's Export Growth Fastest in 5 Emerging Industries'

Write: 2020-10-28 16:28:22Update: 2020-10-28 16:50:33

Photo : YONHAP News

A local think tank says South Korea has recorded the fastest export growth in five new industry sectors since 2008 among major global economies.

According to a report by the Korea International Trade Association(KITA) released Wednesday, South Korean exports in the sectors of next generation semiconductors, premium consumer goods, bio-health, electric and autonomous vehicles, and aviation and drones posted 59-point-three billion dollars in 2019, up from 25-point-four billion in 2008.

This marks annual average growth of seven-point-two percent, the highest among key economies including the U.S., China, Germany and Japan.

Even as Korea's overall shipments dropped more than ten percent on-year in 2019, exports in the five areas increased by two-point-four percent, again much higher than the global average of just over one percent. 

The report also shows South Korea is particularly competitive in next generation chips and electric and self-driving cars.
