S. Korean Trade Minister behind Nigerian Rival in WTO Chief Race

South Korea's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee has failed to win overwhelming support from member countries of the World Trade Organization(WTO) in a race for the leadership of the world body.The Foreign Ministry said that in a meeting of key WTO ambassadors on Wednesday, WTO General Council Chair David Walker said that Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala secured more support in the final round of the race.Walker reportedly said the council plans to endorse the candidate who emerges after securing the consensus of all member states as the next WTO director-general at a special council meeting to be held November 9.According to BBC, the Nigerian candidate garnered 104 votes of the WTO's 164 members, while Yoo won just 60.The United States said in the WTO meeting on Wednesday that it did not support the Nigerian candidate. In a statement late Wednesday, the U.S. Trade Representative's office expressed support for Yoo, calling her "a bona fide trade expert" who has distinguished herself during a 25-year career as a successful trade negotiator and trade policy maker.