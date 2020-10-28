US Security Adviser: Denuclearization will Bring Peace, Prosperity to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Wednesday that North Korea's denuclearization would bring peace and prosperity to the communist country, instead of the collapse of its regime.O'Brien made the remarks in a webinar hosted by the Washington-based think tank Hudson Institute in response to an assessment that U.S. nuclear negotiations with the North have remained deadlocked since the last summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The White House security adviser said that there is a lot of concern on the North Korean side that if the Kim family gives up their nuclear weapons, it could be the end of the regime.He added that when a person asks a counterpart in negotiation to do something that could result in the counterpart's demise, that's a very difficult negotiation to have.O'Brien said that President Donald Trump tried to lay out an alternative vision for Kim and the North Korean people that nuclear weapons are not going to bring them prosperity or security. However, if they get rid of them, the potential for North Korea is limitless.He said the fact that North Koreans were able to create nuclear weapons and long-range missiles despite years of sanctions proves that they are smart, hardworking and creative.He continued that if the North Koreans channeled that into the real economy, North Korea could be rich and Kim could be viewed as someone who has brought peace and prosperity, rather than being deposed.