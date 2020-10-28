Menu Content

S. Korea Reports 2nd Case of Highly Pathogenic AI

Write: 2020-10-29 09:12:23Update: 2020-10-29 10:31:13

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea confirmed the second case of highly pathogenic avian influenza(AI) on Wednesday, three days after it reported the first such case in 32 months.

The Environment Ministry said the virulent bird flu strain of H5N8 was detected in a fecal sample collected from wild birds on Saturday at a stream in Yongin, some 50 kilometers south of Seoul.

The finding came after the same strain was confirmed Sunday in wild bird droppings in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province. 

Following the confirmation, the ministry plans to enhance the monitoring of major habitats of migratory birds and beef up quarantine measures at bird facilities and habitats of wild birds across the nation.

In particular, authorities will designate areas within a ten-kilometer radius from where the virus was discovered as a monitoring zone requiring special attention.
