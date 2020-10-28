UN Chief Hails Moon's Vow to Achieve Carbon Neutrality

Photo : YONHAP News

UN Secretary General António Guterres has welcomed President Moon Jae-in's announcement of South Korea's commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement that the UN chief was “very encouraged” by Moon’s announcement on Wednesday of his country’s commitment to get to net zero emissions by this date.President Moon made the vow in a speech to the parliament to actively respond to climate change.The UN spokesperson said that the UN chief described it as a "very positive step" in the right direction after South Korea's exemplary Green New Deal announced in July.The statement said that with this announcement, South Korea, the world's eleventh-largest economy and sixth-largest exporter, joins a growing group of major economies committed to lead by example in building a sustainable, carbon neutral and climate resilient world by 2050.