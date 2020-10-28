Six Companies to Recall over 10,000 Vehicles

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The government said on Thursday that six companies will voluntarily recall more than ten-thousand vehicles to fix faulty components.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement that BMW Korea, Audi-Volkswagen Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea and three other companies will recall ten-thousand-233 units of 23 models due to problems with vehicle components.The three other companies are Fiat Chrysler Automobiles(FCA) Korea, Jaguar Landrover and Suzuki CMC, which imports two-wheelers from Suzuki Motor Corporation.BMW will recall over 61-hundred units of its xDrive30d SUV for faulty parking lamps, while FCA will recall nearly 28-hundred units of its Jeep Wrangler for a faulty steering wheel system.The companies will notify car owners of the details via mail or text message. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge.