Samsung Electronics Posts Record Earnings in Q3

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics reported record quarterly sales in the third quarter thanks to pent-up demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The South Korean tech giant said on Thursday that it posted 66-point-96 trillion won in sales in the July to September period, surpassing 65-point-98 trillion won, its previous quarterly record set in 2017.Samsung's operating profit jumped 58-point-eight percent on-year to 12-point-35 trillion won in the cited period. It's the first time the operating profit has surpassed ten trillion won since the fourth quarter of 2018, when it marked ten-point-eight trillion won.Samsung posted the robust performance as its sales in smartphones and home appliances soared on the back of pent-up demand, while its chip business logged better-than-expected results thanks to U.S. sanctions on Chinese tech firm Huawei Technologies.