N. Korea Criticizes S. Korean National Security Advisor's US Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has strongly criticized the South Korean national security adviser's recent visit to the United States.Suh Hoon, director of the National Security Office at South Korea’s presidential office, visited Washington from October 13 to 16 to meet with his U.S. counterpart Robert O'Brien and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss North Korea's nuclear program and other issues.The North's state media Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday criticized Suh's visit, taking issue with his remarks at a press conference.Suh said at the time that inter-Korean relations cannot be just an issue between the two Koreas, but one that requires consultation and discussion with neighboring countries including the United States.Denouncing the remarks as "absentminded," the KCNA said that the security adviser degraded the sacred inter-Korean relationship to an appendage to international relations.The report said inter-Korean issues should be discussed and resolved between the two Koreas, not with any other nations.