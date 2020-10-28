Arrest Warrant Issued for DP Lawmaker after Parliament Lifts Arrest Immunity

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has issued an arrest warrant for ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Jeong Jeong-soon less than a day after the parliament passed a motion that allows prosecutors to arrest him.The Cheongju District Court said on Friday that it issued the warrant for Jeong who is accused of violating laws on political funds and personal information protection.The court's decision came about nine hours after the parliament passed a related motion on Thursday to strip arrest immunity from Jeong, who is under investigation for alleged campaign accounting fraud ahead of this year's general election in April.Although the warrant has been issued, it's uncertain if the prosecution will immediately detain the lawmaker as he is expected to cooperate.Jeong's aide told Yonhap News that the lawmaker is expected to arrange a date with prosecutors and appear for questioning next week.Prosecutors requested the arrest warrant after Jeong ignored summons for questioning eight times.