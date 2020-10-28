Menu Content

S. Korea, Japan Fail to Narrow Differences on Forced Labor Issue

Write: 2020-10-30 08:50:56Update: 2020-10-30 10:27:51

Photo : KBS News

Diplomats of South Korea and Japan held working-level talks on Thursday to discuss pending bilateral issues, including the compensation of Korean forced labor victims and Japan's trade restrictions.

Kim Jung-han, director general for Asia and Pacific affairs at the South Korean Foreign Ministry, sat down for talks in Seoul with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeki Takizaki, in their first talks since Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office last month.

The two sides reportedly failed to narrow differences on key issues after meeting for three hours.

The diplomats discussed the South Korean top court ruling in 2018 that ordered a Japanese firm to compensate forced labor victims and Japan's export curbs imposed last year in apparent retaliation. 

According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, Director General Kim stressed the need for the Japanese government and companies to show a more sincere attitude to resolve the forced labor issue. Kim also urged Tokyo to swiftly retract the export restrictions against Seoul. 

The Japanese official, however, is said to have repeated calls for Seoul to present measures acceptable for Tokyo regarding the forced labor issue, reiterating the position that liquidating assets seized from a Japanese company will cause a very serious situation.
