S. Korea's Industrial Output Up 2.3% in September

Write: 2020-10-30 09:21:39Update: 2020-10-30 11:48:08

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea logged gains in industrial output, investment and consumption last month despite the resurgence of coronavirus infections. 

According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the nation's overall industrial production increased two-point-three percent on-month in September, following a point-eight percent on-month decline in the previous month. 

It marks the first time since June that all three indexes posted growth. 

Production in the mining and manufacturing industries soared five-point-four percent from a month earlier, while service sector output gained point-three percent on-month.

Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, increased one-point-seven percent from a month earlier in September. Facility investment also jumped seven-point-four percent on-month, the largest gain in six months.
