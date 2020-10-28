Gov't Resumes Promotion of Tourism Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will resume the distribution of discount coupons for tourists on Friday in an effort to help the domestic tourism industry hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters made the decision recently after consultation with related government agencies.Under the plan, the government will provide up to 30 percent discounts for over eleven-hundred tourism-related items. Also, if people eat out at restaurants three times, they will receive a ten-thousand won refund on their fourth.The government will also resume a program to promote tours to rural areas and provide one million tourists with discount coupons on accommodations from next Thursday.All these programs can be adjusted according to the coronavirus situation.