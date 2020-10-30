S. Korea Reports 114 New Daily COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases marked triple digits for the third straight day due to clusters linked to family and social gatherings as well as everyday spaces like the sauna and school.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that as of 12:00 a.m. Friday, 114 additional people tested positive for the virus, raising the country's accumulated total to 26-thousand-385.Of the new cases, 93 were local infections while 21 were imported.Of the local cases, 72 came from the greater metro area including 47 in Seoul, 23 in Gyeonggi Province and two in Incheon.Most of the new cases are linked to sporadic clusters at family and social gatherings as well as a sauna and clothing company. In particular, total cases linked to a sauna in Seoul’s Gangnam District reached 17 as of noon Thursday since the first case was reported earlier on Monday.One more death was reported, raising the country’s coronavirus death toll to 463.