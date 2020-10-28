Tax Office Raids Possibly Linked to Top Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution raided two tax offices as part of its investigation into bribery allegations involving the brother of a close aide to Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said on Thursday that they raided the National Tax Service's Jungbu Regional Office in Suwon and Yeongdeungpo District Office in Seoul, where Yoon Woo-jin worked.Yoon, a former senior tax official, is the elder brother of Yoon Dae-jin, vice chief of the Judicial Research and Training Institute. They are not relatives of the top prosecutor.In 2013, Yoon Woo-jin was under investigation on suspicion of taking bribes from a local business. He fled overseas and was apprehended the following year, but was acquitted of the charge in 2015.Prosecutor General Yoon is alleged to have influenced the investigation by introducing a senior prosecutor-turned-lawyer to Yoon Woo-jin.