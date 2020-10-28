Tax Office Raids Possibly Linked to Top Prosecutor

The prosecution raided two tax offices as part of its investigation into bribery allegations involving the brother of a close aide to Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said on Thursday that they raided the National Tax Service's Jungbu Regional Office in Suwon and Yeongdeungpo District Office in Seoul, where Yoon Woo-jin worked.
Yoon, a former senior tax official, is the elder brother of Yoon Dae-jin, vice chief of the Judicial Research and Training Institute. They are not relatives of the top prosecutor.
In 2013, Yoon Woo-jin was under investigation on suspicion of taking bribes from a local business. He fled overseas and was apprehended the following year, but was acquitted of the charge in 2015.
Prosecutor General Yoon is alleged to have influenced the investigation by introducing a senior prosecutor-turned-lawyer to Yoon Woo-jin.