Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has urged young crowds to avoid taking part in Halloween parties and to follow strict personal hygiene as Halloween is set to fall on Saturday.Chairing a government meeting on the COVID-19 response on Friday, Chung said though it’s a relief that some of Seoul’s major night clubs will be closed this weekend, there’s a need to stay alert as Halloween is a popular event.The prime minister then ordered related government agencies and local municipalities to exert all-out quarantine efforts so that Halloween will not lead to serious clusters.On daily COVID-19 infections hovering around 100 in recent days, Chung said large clusters could emerge at any time if such a trend continues and stressed the need to stay alert.