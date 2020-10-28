US Ambassador: S. Korea, US Fought against Invasion from N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said on Thursday that South Korea and the U.S. fought together against invasion from North Korea during the Korean War.The U.S. top envoy reportedly made the remarks in his congratulatory speech during a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of The Korea Times, an English-language daily in South Korea.The remarks came after Chinese President Xi Jinping recently defined the Korean War as a conflict in which China fought against U.S. imperialism.Harris also said that the U.S. and South Korea see further spread of their shared fundamental values, and the hope and security that brings not only to their alliance, but to all of the Indo-Pacific region.Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming also attended the event, but made no comment on the war, only mentioning cooperation between Seoul and Beijing in trade and COVID-19 responses.