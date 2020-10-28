Gov't to Install 35 CCTVs around House of Convicted Child Rapist

Photo : YONHAP News

The area within a one-kilometer radius of the house of convicted child rapist Cho Doo-soon will be designated a “safety zone for women” as Cho is set to be released next month after completing a 12-year prison sentence.The Justice Ministry announced on Friday measures that it jointly plans to take with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and the National Police Agency ahead of Cho’s release.Cho received his sentence for kidnapping, then brutally assaulting and raping an eight-year-old girl in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, in December 2008.In addition to the zone designation, the ministry will install 35 surveillance cameras around Cho’s house in Ansan. The city of Ansan plans to double the number of its surveillance cameras, which currently stands at three-thousand-622, by the first half of next year.On top of court orders to publicize Cho's personal information online for five years and for Cho to wear an electronic anklet to track his movement for seven years, the ministry said a probation officer will be assigned to watch over only him.The ministry is also seeking court orders barring Cho from drinking over a certain amount, banning him from facilities with children and restricting his outdoor activities.