Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea strongly condemned a brutal knife attack in the southern French resort city of Nice that killed three people, expressing condolences to the victims and their families.In a statement on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul said terrorism is a crime against humanity that can not be justified under any circumstance and Seoul is firm in its belief that all forms of terror must be eradicated.The stabbings took place in the Mediterranean city's Notre-Dame Basilica on Thursday. Authorities shot the suspected attacker, but did not kill him.While French law enforcement is investigating the case with a possible connection to terrorism, the country has raised its national terror alert guidance to its highest "emergency" level.