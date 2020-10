Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 59-point-52 points, or two-point-56 percent, on Friday, ending the week at two-thousand-267-point-15.It was the first close below two-thousand-300 in about a month as investor sentiment soured on fears of a recession due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and Europe.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 21-point-28 points, or two-point-61 percent, to close at 792-point-65.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-135-point-one won.