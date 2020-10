Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Lantern Festival, which usually takes place along Cheonggye Stream in downtown Seoul, will change course this year and be held in four special tourism zones hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak.Seoul City said Friday that the festival will take place in Jamsil, Itaewon, Dongdaemun and Myeongdong, with each area having different themes and timetables.Jamsil will be the first, showcasing lanterns this weekend under the theme of fall foliage. Fashion will be the keyword for Dongdaemun, while Myeongdong will feature Christmas and Itaewon the hit webtoon "Itaewon Class".Seoul City will have dozens of quarantine personnel on standby at the sites.