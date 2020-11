South Korea has reported 127 new COVID-19 cases throughout Friday, marking the fourth-straight day of triple-digit infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Saturday that the new cases, including 96 local infections and 31 imported, raise the cumulative caseload to 26-thousand-511.Cluster infections are continuing at hospitals, nursing homes, local health centers and also from various family, school and work gatherings.Authorities are on high alert as the Halloween weekend can accelerate infections similar to a precedent back in May when clubs and bars in Seoul's Itaewon area became the center of a new outbreak.