Moon Unlocks Gate at Mt. Bukak Ahead of Sunday Opening

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in opened a steel gate on the northern side of Bukak Mountain in Seoul that remained shut for 52 years after a team of North Korean assassins launched a surprise attack on South Korea's presidential office back in 1968.Sections of mountains near the presidential office are off-limits to civilians, serving as a reminder of past authoritarian regimes. But the Moon Jae-in government decided to open parts of the mountain to the public starting Sunday.The South Korean leader hiked up to the gate on Saturday to make a final inspection of the trail that will now be open to citizens.He was accompanied by a group of people including local residents, actress Lee Si-young and renowned mountaineer Um Hong-gil.Moon first arrived at the No. 1 entrance of Mount Bukak's northern side and received a briefing from the chief of the Capital Defense Command after which he was handed the key to open the iron gate.In his campaign pledge in 2017, Moon had promised to open Bukak and Inwang mountains and return them back to the South Korean people if he became president.