Politics

DP to Vote on Whether to Field Candidates in Mayoral By-Elections

Write: 2020-10-31 13:57:43Update: 2020-10-31 14:48:37

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party will hold a vote on party members Saturday and Sunday to decide whether to field candidates in the mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan next April.

The party's constitution forbids it from nominating candidates for a by-election if the vote is caused by one of its elected officials losing his or her post due to corruption or other serious violation of the law.

The online vote is to decide whether it's necessary to revise the constitution to allow the nomination of candidates for the April election.

If ballots are cast in favor of a revision, the ruling party is expected to amend the constitution and take steps to hold a party primary to elect candidates.

The mayoral posts in the country's two biggest cities have been vacant for months after former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon died in an apparent suicide amid sexual abuse allegations and former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-deon also stepped down following similar accusations.
