PPP Blasts DP for Breaking Promise on Mayoral By-Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party blasted the ruling Democratic Party for attempting to revise its constitution allowing it to field candidates in the mayoral elections in Seoul and Busan next year.PPP spokesperson Kim Ye-ryeong on Saturday called the move "irresponsible" and slammed the DP for breaking its promise made five years ago. The DP pledged not to field a candidate in a by-election if the vote is caused by one of its officials losing his or her post by breaking the law.Kim said the ruling party shows no sincere self-reflection even though it will cost nearly 84 billion won in taxpayers' money to elect new mayors after the posts were left vacant by former officials affiliated with the DP following shocking allegations of sexual abuse.