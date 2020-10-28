S. Korea's Daily COVID-19 Cases Above 100 for 5th Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported 124 new COVID-19 cases throughout Saturday, marking the fifth straight day of triple-digit infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that the new cases raised the cumulative caseload to 26-thousand-635.Of the new cases, 101 are local infections while 23 are imported.About 80 people of the local infections came from the greater metro area, including 45 in Seoul and 36 in Gyeonggi Province.The latest cases are mostly linked to hospitals, nursing homes and local health centers.Authorities are on high alert as the Halloween weekend can accelerate infections similar to a precedent back in May when clubs and bars in Seoul's Itaewon area became the center of a new outbreak.Two more deaths were reported, raising the country’s coronavirus death toll to 466.