A United States website specializing in North Korea analysis says that activity appears to have increased at the North's main nuclear complex in Yongbyon.Citing commercial satellite imagery from October 27, 38 North said on Friday that activity has picked up throughout the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center.The website said that while construction and flood-damage repair work continues, smoke or vapor is observed emanating from a building just south of the uranium enrichment plant.38 North said that historically, this building was used to recover and purify uranium from yellowcake and, in some cases, out of leaching solutions from uranium milling facilities. It added, however, that it is unclear what is taking place now.