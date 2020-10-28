Door-to-Door Visits Begin for 2020 Population and Housing Census

Photo : YONHAP News

Statistics Korea said on Sunday that the government will begin door-to-door visits for a national population and housing census.The agency carried out the survey via mobile phones, fixed-line phones and the Internet last month due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.The planned door-to-door visits will be made to households that have not responded to the non-contact survey carried out from October 15 to 31.About 27-thousand census workers will carry out door-to-door visits nationwide from Sunday to November 18. The survey results will be released from July next year.The census, which is held every five years, aims to collect vital data that can be used by the country to formulate social policies and better meet the public's present and future needs.The country first carried out a census in 1925.