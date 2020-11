Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in reshuffled 12 vice ministerial posts on Sunday.Moon appointed Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip as the new head of the Food and Drug Safety Ministry.Moon also appointed eleven other vice minister level officials, including Vice Labor Minister Lim Seo-jeong as senior presidential secretary for jobs.Yoon Seong-won, former presidential secretary for land, infrastructure and transport, was named vice minister of land, infrastructure and transport.The president also replaced vice chiefs of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy; the Health and Welfare Ministry; the Labor and Employment Ministry; the Financial Services Commission; and the Public Procurement Service.