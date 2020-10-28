US Official: US Respects S. Korea's Decision on Huawei Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official reportedly said that the United States respects South Korea's decision not to intervene in private companies' use of products made by Chinese tech firms such as Huawei.U.S. Undersecretary of State for economic growth, energy and the environment Keith Krach reportedly made the remarks to the Voice of America (VOA) on Friday when asked about the South Korean government's position.According to the U.S. broadcaster, Krach said that the United States respects South Korea and its decisions. He, however, added that it is all about trust and more and more countries and companies are asking who they trust with their precious personal information and their customers' most sensitive data and valuable intellectual property.The U.S. official reportedly said that it is certainly not a company like Huawei, who is the backbone of the Chinese Communist Party's surveillance state.In mid-September, the two nations held the Korea-U.S. Senior Economic Dialogue via teleconference, in which the United States asked Seoul not to use products made by Chinese tech firms such as Huawei.At the time, South Korea presented its position that it will not intervene in private companies' use of certain brands, saying that it is up to the firms to decide which brands they will choose.