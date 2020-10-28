S. Korea to Launch 10-Month Ecological Survey on Han River Estuary

Photo : KBS News

South Korea is set to launch a ten-month ecological survey of the wetlands on the South Korean side of the Han River, which runs between South and North Korea.The Unification Ministry and the Environment Ministry said on Sunday that the government will begin the survey of the Han River estuary on Monday.The planned ecological survey is aimed at preparing for a possible joint in-depth inspection of the river’s estuary under the inter-Korean military agreement signed in September 2018.The two Koreas carried out a joint inspection in the area in November 2018 following the agreement, which was the first such joint survey in 65 years since the signing of the Armistice.The National Institute of Economy affiliated with the Environment Ministry will carry out the survey on about 80 square kilometers of wetlands on the southern side of the Han River to collect ecological and environmental data.