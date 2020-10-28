Prosecution Seeks Arrest Warrant for DP Lawmaker

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have sought an arrest warrant for ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Jeong Jeong-soon who is accused of campaign accounting fraud ahead of this year's general election in April.The Cheongju District Prosecutors' Office said it requested a local court to issue the warrant for Jeong on Sunday on charges of violating laws on political funds and personal information protection.The lawmaker voluntarily appeared for questioning on Saturday morning after parliament passed a motion to strip him of immunity from arrest and a court issued an arrest warrant earlier last week. Prosecutors sought his arrest after the lawmaker repeatedly ignored requests to appear for questioning since August.The latest arrest warrant request, however, does not require parliamentary approval and a local court is set to decide without additional procedures.Jeong went through intensive questioning during the weekend and is currently detained at a prison in Cheongju.