Opposition Chief Urges Moon to Clarify Position on Next Year's By-elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has urged President Moon Jae-in to clarify his position regarding the ruling party's move to field candidates in mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan next year.The former mayors of Seoul and Busan belonged to the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and both faced sexual harassment allegations. The DP remained unsure whether to take part in the elections as its internal rule prohibits it from fielding a candidate in a by-election if it is caused by a serious wrongdoing by party members who resigned from their post.But the DP on Sunday wrapped up a poll on all party members to decide whether to revise the party constitution, which could open up the path for nominations for the by-elections.PPP interim leader Kim Chong-in held an emergency press conference on Sunday and criticized the ruling party's move to field candidates for the by-elections, calling the move another attack against the victims of the alleged sexual harassment.Kim called on the ruling party to immediately withdraw the plan and also demanded that President Moon reveal his thoughts on the matter. He added that Moon has remained silent about the sex scandals involving the former mayors and the silence can be perceived as being intentional and an insult to the victims.