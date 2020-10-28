'Revised Social Distancing Scheme Aimed at Keeping Balance between Quarantine, Daily Life'

Photo : YONHAP News

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said on Sunday that the revised social distancing scheme is aimed at keeping a balance between quarantine, daily life and the economy, but stressed that it does not mean an easing of quarantine efforts.The minister made the remarks at a press briefing in Seoul after announcing that the government has revised three-tier social distancing rules to a five-level scheme.Park said that now is the time to assess the nation's responses to COVID-19 and to prepare for a sustainable and long-term strategy.The minister said many domestic and foreign experts projected the coronavirus crisis to continue at least until the first half of next year or even the end of next year and called for enhanced efforts and preparations to live with the virus.The minister said the government plans to enhance its capabilities for epidemiological surveys and medical responses to deal with the persistent coronavirus.