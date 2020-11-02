S. Korea Reports 97 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 97 new COVID-19 cases throughout Sunday, falling below 100 for the first time in six days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Monday that the new cases raised the cumulative caseload to 26-thousand-732.Of the new cases, 79 are local infections while 18 are imported.The daily number dropped by 27 from the previous day and fell below 100 for the first time since last Tuesday, when it stood at 88.However, the figure is not small considering that the number of people who got tested was less than half of those on weekdays. The number of infections traced to bars and clubs could also surge after the Halloween weekend.Of the new cases, 62 came from the greater metro area, including 20 in Seoul, 40 in Gyeonggi Province and two in Incheon.Two more deaths were reported, raising the country’s coronavirus death toll to 468.