Ex-Pres. Lee Myung-bak to be Imprisoned again Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Disgraced former President Lee Myung-bak will be imprisoned again on Monday after the Supreme Court confirmed a 17-year prison sentence last week.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday will execute the ruling of the top court, which upheld a decision by an appeals court that found the ex-president guilty of embezzlement and receiving bribes from a conglomerate.Lee is likely to depart his house in southern Seoul for the prosecutors' office at around 1:30 p.m.The former president will then be transported to the Seoul Dongbu Detention Center, where he had been detained for about a year since March 2018. He was released on bail in March of last year.Lee will reportedly be assigned to a solitary cell at the detention center as before and stay there for three to four weeks before being transferred to a prison in December.