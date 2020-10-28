86% of DP Party Members Support Nominations for Mayoral By-elections

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has concluded that it will revise its party constitution to field candidates in mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan next year.According to DP officials on Monday, the party held a poll on all of its members over the weekend and 86-point-64 percent were in favor of revising the party constitution and nominating candidates for the by-elections.With the poll results, the ruling party will take steps to amend a rule that prohibits it from fielding a candidate in a by-election if it is caused by a serious wrongdoing by party members who resigned from their post.The former mayors of Seoul and Busan belonged to the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and both faced sexual harassment allegations.The DP remained unsure whether to take part in the elections due to the internal rule, but the poll results paved the way for the party to make necessary revisions to the party constitution.