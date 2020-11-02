Gov't Revises Social Distancing Rules to Gear up for Long-term Battle Against COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The government has revised three-tier social distancing rules to a five-level scheme to prepare for a potentially drawn-out battle against COVID-19. The government says the revised scheme is aimed at keeping a balance between quarantine, daily life and the economy. Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters on Sunday unveiled the revised scheme, which will break up the current three levels into One, One-point-Five, Two, Two-point-Five and Three.The government has decided to apply stricter criteria for raising the levels, while enforcing quarantine measures in a tailored fashion at the regional rather than national level.[Sound bite: Health Minister Park Neung-hoo (Korean-English translation)]“It seems inevitable that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue until a treatment and vaccine are developed. Many experts, both at home and abroad, say the COVID-19 crisis will continue, at least until the first half of next year or even the end of next year. They have cited the need to strengthen response measures aimed at co-existing with the coronavirus. It is now time to assess COVID-19 responses that have been taken so far and prepare sustainable strategies from a long-term perspective.”The new scheme will take effect from Saturday. Stores and businesses that fail to follow quarantine rules will face fines of up to three million won and users of services provided by such operators will face fines of up to 100-thousand won.The government said the revised scheme is aimed at keeping a balance between quarantine, daily life and the economy[Sound bite: Health Minister Park Neung-hoo (Korean-English translation)]“The government will strengthen social responses so that quarantine and everyday life can co-exist in harmony. It will operate tailored psychological counseling programs to address anxiety and depression cases stemming from COVID-19. It will also operate tailored home care services for children, the elderly and the disabled. In particular, the government will develop and diversify home care methods that adhere to social-distancing practices.”Besides the revised social distancing rules, the government unveiled additional measures in preparation for a protracted battle against COVID-19 amid a resurgence of infections in the nation as well as in the U.S. and Europe.[Sound bite: Health Minister Park Neung-hoo (Korean-English translation)]“The government will drastically boost its medical response capacity and build an effective response system, setting as its main goal the slashing of the COVID-19 fatality rate. Instead of uniformly admitting all COVID-19 patients to hospitals, the government will first place patients with light or no symptoms in treatment centers. Through such a move, the government will seek to secure hospital personnel required to treat patients and lessen the fatigue felt by medical workers.”Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.