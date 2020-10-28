Survey: S. Korea's Manufacturing Activity Returns to Expansionary Phase

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's manufacturing activity in October returned to an expansionary phase for the first time this year thanks to an increase in new orders.According to global market researcher IHS Markit on Monday, the purchasing managers' index(PMI) of the country's manufacturing sector stood at 51-point-two last month, up one-point-four points from September.The measure of factory activity, which increased for the fifth consecutive month after bottoming out at 41-point-three in May amid the COVID-19 pandemic, also surpassed the 50-point mark indicating expansion for the first time this year.IHS Markit said South Korea's manufacturing industry is seemingly on a recovery track as new orders, including exports, increased for the first time in nine months.The country's production in manufacturing industries in October expanded at the fastest pace in seven-and-a-half years, even though employment declined for the 18th straight month.