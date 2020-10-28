DP to Nominate Seoul, Busan Mayoral Candidates Despite Sex Abuse Scandals

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In a controversial decision, ruling Democratic Party members voted to revise the party's constitution and field candidates for the Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections after the posts were left vacant following sexual assault allegations involving party figures. The main opposition party demanded an explanation from President Moon Jae-in, who said in 2015 that a party responsible for a by-election should not field a candidate.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The ruling Democratic Party in 2015 added a clause to its party constitution, banning its members from running for by-elections that are taking place due to the fault of its own elected politicians.The DP announced on Monday that pledge will no longer be honored.[Sound bite: Choi In-ho - Democratic party spokesman (Korean-English translation)]"Polling took place for all party members and here are the results. Of 211-thousand 804 votes in the polling with voter turnout of 26-point-35 percent, 86-point-64 percent voted for and 13-point-36 percent against. I would like to express deep gratitude for the high turnout and the overwhelming support... "The former mayor of South Korea's second-largest city of Busan, Oh Keo-don, stepped down in April after admitting to sexually abusing a city employee. Less than three months later, then mayor of the capital Seoul, Park Won-soon, was found dead in an apparent suicide amid signs he would be investigated for allegedly harassing his secretary.[Sound bite: Choi In-ho - Democratic party spokesman (Korean-English translation)]"This proves all-out support for Chairman Lee Nak-yon and the party leadership, which concluded that political responsibility is better met by nominating candidates for the people to choose."As reports emerged about the outcome of the DP vote on Sunday, main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Kim Chong-in held an emergency news conference and urged President Moon Jae-in to clarify his position on the matter.[Sound bite: Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Kim Chong-in (Korean-English translation)]"I urge President Moon Jae-in. The president has not really commented on the cases of sexual violence involving the Seoul and Busan mayors. The intentional silence is itself a second assault on the victims. Please clarify your exact position on this matter.""The Democratic Party is seeking to reverse the so called 'Moon Jae-in Clause' that President Moon Jae-in made in 2015 when he was party chairperson. President Moon must also clarify if he agrees with the revision in front of the people."DP officials argue that the main opposition party fielded a candidate for the 2017 presidential election even though the election was held due to the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.