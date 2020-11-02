Seoul Concerned of Uncertainties after US Election

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The U.S. presidential race is approaching the finish line this Tuesday, but it remains unclear if a winner will emerge as quickly as in previous elections due to the large number of mail-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic. South Korean government and financial officials are closely watching the race and the uncertainties that may follow.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump (Rally in N. Carolina / Nov. 1)]"I think it's a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election... "With two days remaining until the poll, U.S. President Donald Trump said he is gearing up for legal challenges to the counting of mail-in and absentee votes.Trump has been blaming the Supreme Court for allowing some states to count ballots received after Election Day.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump (Rally in N. Carolina / Nov. 1)]"And I think there's great danger to it. And I think a lot of fraud and misuse could take place. I think it's a terrible decision by the Supreme Court, a terrible decision. Now, I don't know if that's going to be changed, because we're going to go in the night of - as soon as that election's over - we're going in with our lawyers."[Sound bite: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (Rally in Pennsylvania / Nov. 1)]"The American people will not be silenced. Over 90 million people have already voted, already voted. They've had enough. They've had enough. There's too much on the line to sit it out."Political analysts believe Biden has a significant lead in early ballots, but a strong Republican turnout is expected on Election Day Tuesday.[Sound bite: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (Rally in Pennsylvania / Nov. 1)]"When Americans vote, America will be heard. When America is heard, I believe the message is going to be loud and clear: It's time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home."Dr. Kim Joon-hyung, Chancellor of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, is concerned about what might happen, especially if the vote is close.[Sound bite: Dr. Kim Joon-hyung - Chancellor, Korea Nat'l Diplomatic Academy (English)]"He said only chance Biden wins is a rigged election. The mail-in voting... they have to wait may be until one week or two weeks later. If it is a tight race, a tight election result, then that can be a problem.""For example, on the election date, if Biden leads [in a] landslide victory, then there won't be a problem. But the most problematic scenarios is if Trump wins on that day but [if the result is later] kind of reversed when you count the mail-in votes, then that cannot be accepted by President Trump."Daniel Dong-won Yoo, Head of Global Investment at Yuanta Securities, and other financial analysts say political chaos will affect markets around the globe.[Sound bite: Daniel Dongwon Yoo - Head of Global Investment, Yuanta Securities (English)]"It seems this might be a repeat of the 2000 election when the court voted five-to-four along ideological lines to settle the election in favor of Republican George Bush. If, in this election, a similar case happens, some worry that the 2000 case [could repeat], when U.S. equity market crashed in 2001. If you look at that period, the S&P 500 fell from the 1350 level to as low as below one-thousand, falling more than 30 percent in the short period of time of time of six months. And that's why everyone seems to be worried that this election is a perfect storm."However, Yoo added that he believes a 2001-esque financial crisis to be unlikely as U.S. equity markets are now much stronger..A finance ministry official in Seoul said that the government is closely monitoring market trends to deal with contingencies.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.