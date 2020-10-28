DP Apologizes after Members Vote to Nominate Candidates in April By-elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) apologized again for causing administrative vacuums in Seoul and Busan and prompting the need to hold by-elections for mayors next April.This comes after members of the DP voted to revise the party's constitution to nominate candidates to run in the April by-elections.At a supreme council meeting on Monday, DP chief Lee Nak-yon apologized to the residents of Seoul and Busan, to the general public, as well as to victims of alleged sexual abuse by former Seoul and Busan mayors Park Won-soon and Oh Keo-don.Explained that respecting the voters' right to choose is the responsible thing to do, Lee vowed to nominate ethical and qualified candidates through thorough vetting and a fair primary.The DP leader also pledged to take measures to prevent its elected officials from committing similar violations in the future.The ruling party's constitution had stipulated that a political party that causes a by-election should not field a candidate in that election.