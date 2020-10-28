PPP Criticizes DP's Decision to Nominate Candidates in April's By-elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) heavily criticized the ruling Democratic Party(DP), after its members voted to nominate candidates for next April's mayor races in Seoul and Busan.PPP interim chief Kim Chong-in said on Monday that the DP has lost its integrity, questioning whether it is justifiable to overturn a promise made to the public solely based on a vote by party members.The ruling party's constitution had banned it from fielding candidates for a by-election that was caused by corruption or other wrongdoing by its own elected officials.The mayoral posts in the country's two biggest cities have been vacant for months after former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon died in an apparent suicide amid sexual abuse allegations and former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-deon stepped down following similar accusations.PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young said the 86 percent support rate among DP members to field candidates for the by-elections demonstrates their lack of ethics and accused the ruling party of causing more harm to the sexual abuse victims.The PPP also urged President Moon Jae-in to state his position as the constitutional clause on the nomination ban was introduced under his party leadership in 2015.