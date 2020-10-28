Presidential Adviser Justifies S. Korea's Prioritization of National Interests

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's special adviser on national security and diplomacy said it is not right to blindly criticize South Korean government officials for saying that national interests should be considered in addressing the South Korea-U.S. alliance.In a written contribution to The Hankyoreh newspaper on Monday, Moon Chung-in said claims by the conservative opposition parties and some media outlets, that such remarks have seriously damaged the South Korea-U.S. alliance and inflicted a fatal blow to South Korea's national interests, are overblown.In September, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said although the alliance is still considered an "anchor" for South Korean diplomacy, it would be difficult for Seoul to join the "Quad Plus" that automatically excludes other countries' national interests.While the U.S. has called on countries to join the regional security dialogue, which it said would counter "aggression" from the Chinese Communist Party, many of Washington's allies, including South Korea, are reluctant due to their economic ties to China.South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Lee Soo-hyuck said last month that Seoul will not automatically side with Washington just because it did so 70 years ago, adding that South Korea's national interests will always come first.Moon said the remarks made by the two officials indicate that there should be deep reflection on how the bilateral alliance will serve national interests when the two countries configure the nature and direction of such ties.