SCMP: Labeling Korean War as US Act of Aggression May Strain Seoul-Beijing Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

A Hong Kong-based daily said Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent classification of the Korean War as a U.S. invasion of North Korea could strain South Korea-China relations.The South China Morning Post(SCMP) reported Monday that, amid escalating tensions with the U.S., China's reference to the war that broke out 70 years ago goes against South Korea's view that the North invaded the South, and could cause a rift between Seoul and Beijing.Marking the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War late last month, Xi said the "imperialist invaders" fired upon the doorstep of a new China 70 years ago, and that the Chinese people stopped the invasion with force, earning peace and respect through victory.The daily said Beijing's strategy could complicate its ties with Seoul amid growing calls in South Korea for its leader to take Xi to task over the comments.It added that Xi's speech has placed the Moon Jae-in administration in a difficult position, which has so far refrained from commenting in consideration of bilateral economic ties.